Idaho arts commission seeks increase in operating budget

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 10:03 AM MST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Commission on the Arts is requesting a budget committee accept Gov. Brad Little's request that will result in an operating budget of just more than $2 million for fiscal year 2020.
 
Commission Director Michael Faison on Monday told the Joint Finance-Appropriation Committee that the commission helps support such events as the National Oldtime Fiddlers' Contest & Festival held each summer in Weiser.
 
The commission also has a variety of other programs that help Idaho artists as well as training artists.
 
Most of the commission's operating expenses, more than $1 million, come from the federal government.
 
Little is recommending the commission receive $856,900 from the state's general fund. That's about $16,000 more than the previous fiscal year.
 
Lawmakers will decide on the budget for Faison's agency in the coming weeks.

