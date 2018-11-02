Idaho ballot initiatives appear to boost early voter turnout

Idaho Education News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An unusually high number of Idahoans have voted early, and two high-profile ballot initiatives appear to be driving some of the turnout.



About 115,000 Idaho voters through Wednesday have cast ballots. That's about a 17 percent increase from the 2014 midterm election early voting.



And early votes are still being cast through Friday ahead of Tuesday's election.



One ballot initiative would expand Medicaid to an estimated 62,000 working Idahoans who are in a gap population that earns too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for insurance subsidies.



Another initiative seeks to legalize historical horse racing devices that backers say will save live horse racing and provide money for schools.



Opponents say the devices are the equivalent of illegal slot machines that will expand gambling.