Idaho governor receives oil and gas chairman's resignation

Kevin Dickey

Kevin Dickey

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Gov. Brad Little has received Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Chairman Kevin Dickey's resignation after a potential conflict of interest.



Little said in a statement Tuesday to the Idaho Statesman he "asked for and accepted" Dickey's resignation, and that his office "will work to fill the vacancy on the commission as quickly as possible."



Little ousted Dickey because of an ethics issue that appears related to the chairman's recent purchase and sale of Alta Mesa stock.



Dickey provided the Statesman with a letter that he sent to Little on Tuesday detailing his recent purchase of stock in an oil and gas company, Alta Mesa Resources, which is connected to Alta Mesa Idaho.



Little would not say exactly what happened and would not comment further on the matter.