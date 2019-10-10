Idaho has enough money to buy 130,000 acres of timberland

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - If Idaho spent the remaining $150 million of the estimated $240 million it's getting from the sale of residential properties and commercial real estate, state officials could buy another 130,000 acres of timberland.



Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, both Republicans, and a financial expert took in that information Thursday as part of subcommittee examining options for the Idaho Land Board.



The five-member Land Board oversees about 3,800 square miles of land and is constitutionally mandated to get the greatest return over the long run.



But spending the money to buy more land is fraught with politics because private entities have complained about unfair competition from the state.



The board has already spent $50 million buying 36,000 acres of timberland while another $46 million has gone into the stock market.