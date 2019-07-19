Idaho Lottery celebrates 30th anniversary

Idaho Lottery Twitter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thirty years after selling the very first ticket on the steps of the Idaho Capitol, the Idaho Lottery returned to the Idaho Statehouse Friday morning and returned the largest dividend in their history.

Accepting the dividend on behalf of the people of Idaho, Governor Brad Little received a check representing $60,000,000 during a ceremony at the State Capitol.

This year’s record dividend came on the strength of the eighth consecutive year of responsibly increased sales.

Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson and the Idaho Lottery Commission also presented Governor Little with a check representing the total 30-year dividend provided to Idaho Department of Education's School Building Account Fund, the Department of Education's Bond Levy Equalization Fund, and the State of Idaho's Permanent Building Fund for $906 million.

Since 1989, the Idaho Lottery has totaled $3.9 billion in sales. The statewide network of 1,200 brick and mortar retail locations has earned $232.7 million in commissions.

For the eleventh time in twelve years, and the eighth consecutive year, the Idaho Lottery’s annual sales exceeded the previous year. This year’s sales were $287.9 million.