Idaho submits Medicaid expansion waiver for family planning

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho officials have submitted a Medicaid expansion waiver requiring patients get a referral from a primary physician before they can get family planning services such as birth control, abortions or pregnancy care.



The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare submitted the waiver Friday to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.



Waivers are required when a state wants to deviate from Medicaid rules.



Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in November with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote after years of inaction by the Idaho Legislature.



But lawmakers earlier this year added restrictions requiring five waivers, including a work requirement waiver the state submitted late last month.



Idaho Medicaid expansion enrollment begins Nov. 1, and coverage starts Jan. 1.