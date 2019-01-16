Idaho wolf control board seeks $200,000 to kill wolves

Wikimedia Commons: Canis lupus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A member of an Idaho board that manages money to pay a federal and state agency to kill wolves that attack livestock and big game says a $200,000 budget request by Gov. Brad Little is sufficient for fiscal year 2020.



Wolf Depredation Control Board member Carl Rey also told the budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services confirmed 109 wolf kills of livestock between July 1 and Sept. 30 last year.



The board also contracts with and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to kill wolves.



The state agency last year estimated Idaho has 90 packs with six to nine wolves per pack.



The board is scheduled to end its work in June but legislation is planned to keep the board operating.