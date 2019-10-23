Idaho

Menan woman crowned Mrs. Idaho America

Will represent Idaho at Mrs. America Pageant

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 04:22 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:22 PM MDT

MENAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Melissa Rhodehouse of Menan was crowned Mrs. Idaho America 2020 at the Mrs. Idaho America Competition in Nampa on Oct. 12.  

23 contestants competed in the pageant which is the official state preliminary to the Mrs. America Pageant.  

This was the seventh consecutive year Rhodehouse competed in the pageant.  

In previous years, she took first runner-up multiple times and a second runner-up. 

Rhodehouse has been married to the love of her life, Brandon for 14 years. They have three children ranging in age from 10 to 20.  

She will now represent the Gem State at the Mrs. America Pageant in 2020.

