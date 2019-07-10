More than half of Idaho's job service offices to close doors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Department of Labor is eliminating more than half of its job service offices in the state.



The Idaho Press reported Monday 14 of the 25 offices will close by September.



Department director Jani Revier says the new model will directly serve more people.



Labor manager Dave Darrow says the new approach will allow the agency to serve people where there is the most need.



Under the plan, there would be six primary regional offices and five affiliate offices providing services for job seekers and employers across the state.



Former state Sen. Shawn Keough says the new model will be a hardship on rural towns.



Moscow was the first to close its office last week.