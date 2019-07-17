Refrigerated truck donated to the Idaho Foodbank

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho families struggling with hunger just got a big boost from Dairy West.

The organization, which represents Idaho and Utah dairy farmers, recently donated a new refrigerated truck to the Idaho Foodbank.

It will help increase the nonprofit's ability to safely store milk and other perishable food products and deliver them to food pantries throughout the Gem State.

The 26-foot 2020 Kenworth T370 refrigerated truck cost $115,000 and can store roughly 1,800 gallons of fresh milk.

According to Karen Vauk, President and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank, dairy foods are among the most requested but least available items at food pantries nationwide.

"Dairy proteins are so critical to a nutritious diet and there is a huge demand for milk, cheese, and yogurt among those we serve," Vauk says. "It's easy for people to give canned and dry goods, but the perishable nature of dairy foods makes it challenging to donate. Dairy West's generous donation of a refrigerated truck is a game changer for The Idaho Foodbank, our partners, and the families we serve."

Albertsons customers also donated $20,866.79 to benefit the Idaho Foodbank and its clients via a "Moo Bucks" campaign the retailer staged with Dairy West the first two weeks of June.

The Foodbank will use the funds to purchase and distribute dairy foods to clients and give them vouchers to redeem for milk.

Albertsons Market Street in Meridian and Albertsons in Ammon were recognized as the top collecting and second top collecting stores, respectively.