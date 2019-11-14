Researchers identify Clark County John Doe discovered in 1979

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The DNA Doe Project, with help from Idaho State University anthropologist Samantha Blatt and former ISU faculty Amy Michael, has made a tentative positive identification of Clark County, Idaho/Buffalo Cave John Doe, whose remains were originally found in 1979.

The name and details of his life will not be released until law enforcement is able to provide secondary confirmation. However, researchers are continuing their study about this fascinating cold case for publication.

In 1979, the headless torso of a man was found buried in a cave. In 1991, more partially mummified remains, some wrapped in burlap, were found by a young girl exploring the cave with her family.

ISU conducted excavations of the cave, but never recovered the entire body. Since then, the skeletonized remains have been stored at ISU.

This unknown man is now identified with high confidence through dedicated DNA Doe Project volunteers trained as forensic genealogists.