Rule clarifies who must pay to film in Idaho state parks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho lawmakers have advanced a proposed rule giving a sharper focus on who can take photos and record moving images in Idaho state parks without having to obtain a permit.



The House Resources and Conservation Committee on Tuesday voted 16-2 to approve moving ahead with the new rule proposed by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.



The new rule says photographers recording images to make money from their work will need a permit, while casual photographers not aiming to generate revenue will be exempt.



The new rule classifies recording images for news gathering purposes as exempt.



Parks officials say the 25-year-old rule currently in place needs to be updated due to the proliferation of smartphones and social media.



The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation oversees 30 state parks that draw thousands of visitors.