TSA officers detect 2 firearms at 2 Idaho airports in 4 days

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered two firearms in the carry-on luggage of two travelers departing Idaho airports over the past few days.

Both firearms were detected during the routine screening in the security checkpoint, and in both cases, the firearms were loaded and confiscated by airport law enforcement.

On Friday at 8:55 a.m., a TSA officer working at Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) discovered a loaded Taurus 9 mm G2C semi-automatic handgun in the carry-on of a male traveler ticketed for travel to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. The firearm was loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

On Monday 11:55 a.m., a TSA officer working at the Boise Airport (BOI) discovered a loaded Smith & Wesson M& P Shield 9 mm in the carry-on luggage of a male passenger headed to Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The firearm was loaded with five rounds of ammunition.In both cases, when the TSA officer saw the image of the firearm on the x-ray screen, airport law enforcement was notified and responded to the security checkpoint. The travelers were interviewed and the weapons were confiscated. The incidents have been referred to the Bonneville and Ada County prosecutor’s offices respectively for review.

“These two firearm discoveries a few days apart should serve as a reminder to all travelers to check the contents of your luggage prior to coming to the airport to ensure you don’t bring prohibited items to the security checkpoint,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose. “Many of the items that are prohibited in carry-ons are allowed in checked luggage. Take a few minutes to pack properly - and legally - for your trip.”

TSA has discovered 11 firearms this year at Idaho airports including one at IDA and nine at BOI.

TSA always reviews the circumstances of an incident and levies a civil penalty against the traveler who brought the firearm to the security checkpoint. The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,000 and can go up to the statutory maximum of $13,333 per violation.