Idahoans cash-in with Air BNB

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Air BNB says its hosts earned $37.5 million in 2018 and served 322,600 guests.

More homeowners are getting involved. Air BNB said there are now more than 4,400 Idaho hosts. They earn about $6,000 a year in supplemental income.

According to its own numbers, Ada County served more than 73,000 guests last year. Fremont County hosted 36,100 guests, representing $4.7 million in host income. Teton County hosted 30,500 guests and $3.8 million in income.

Bonneville County and Blaine County each hosted 19,700 guests. But, in terms of host income, those Blaine county visitors dropped $4.5 million, while Bonneville visitors spent $1.3 million.

Rounding out the top 10, Madison County hosted 10,300 visitors for $629,500 in host income and Bannock County hosted 9,600 for $721,900 in revenue.

