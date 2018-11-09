If you find yourself in a mass shooting: "Run, hide or fight"

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Mass shootings are becoming a national concern. Schools, police, even some workplaces are taking precautions on how to prepare for the worst. After Wednesday night's shooting in California, we looked into how you can be ready if ever faced in a violent situation.

Churches, schools, bars, festivals, conventions, restaurants, movie theaters, grocery stores, retirement homes, yoga studios.

A mass shooter is and can be found anywhere.

In places that you think would be safe. People are now starting to wonder the second they walk out their door what they can do to feel protected.

"They teach you three things; run, hide or fight," said Blackfoot patrol officer Steve Scott. "If you can't run away from it, which they want you to if you can get away from it then go. And if you can't, then hide, and if hiding isn't going to work then your last resort is to fight. And they kinda teach you how your brain sort of reacts to certain things. If you can prepare for it, then you will be able to handle the high-stress situation a lot better."

Thinking, and planning ahead to how you would react in such a situation is a great start to securing the safety of your future, but it can't mentally prepare for the state of shock when confronting an active shooter.

Every decision and movement is critical; however, there are other methods that can train you for dealing with danger.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course, is designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy.

"The CRASE class is civilians response to an active shooter event," said Scott.

The trainers do appreciate people coming in groups, rather than separately.