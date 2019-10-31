IFFD dispatches help to California

IAFF Local 1565

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 10-31-19 Idaho Falls firefighters dispatched to help fight California wildfires are on the line.

According to the Idaho Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 1565, the crew is working a wildfire near Windsor, California.

According to the local, "Union Brothers Whitmeyer, JR Morgan & R Johnson are leaving a great impression on the citizens they're serving and the crews they are working with."



Original Story:

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is taking steps to help out with the dangerous California fires.

Three firefighters, including two Captains and 1 driver, and a brush truck were dispatched to the Kincade Fire in Santa Rosa, California Sunday.

Spokesperson Kerry Hammon said the team will be there for two weeks. The department is preparing to send more help, once those three return, if the need arises.