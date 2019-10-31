News

IFFD dispatches help to California

Firefighters dispatched to Windsor area

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 02:02 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:54 AM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE:  10-31-19 Idaho Falls firefighters dispatched to help fight California wildfires are on the line.

According to the Idaho Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 1565, the crew is working a wildfire near Windsor, California.

According to the local, "Union Brothers Whitmeyer, JR Morgan & R Johnson are leaving a great impression on the citizens they're serving and the crews they are working with."
 

___

Original Story:

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is taking steps to help out with the dangerous California fires. 

Three firefighters, including two Captains and 1 driver, and a brush truck were dispatched to the Kincade Fire in Santa Rosa, California Sunday.

Spokesperson Kerry Hammon said the team will be there for two weeks. The department is preparing to send more help, once those three return, if the need arises.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories