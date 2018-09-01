News

Illinois man injured in motorcycle crash near Victor

Posted: Aug 31, 2018

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 08:47 PM MDT

VICTOR, Idaho - An Illinois man was injured Friday night in a motorcycle crash on State Highway 31 near Victor. 

According to Idaho State Police Gary McCord, 57, of Cortland, Illinois was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road. 

McCord was thrown from the motorcycle and went down an embankment. 

He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by air ambulance, his condition is currently unknown.

