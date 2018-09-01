Illinois man injured in motorcycle crash near Victor

MGN Online

VICTOR, Idaho - An Illinois man was injured Friday night in a motorcycle crash on State Highway 31 near Victor.

According to Idaho State Police Gary McCord, 57, of Cortland, Illinois was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road.

McCord was thrown from the motorcycle and went down an embankment.

He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by air ambulance, his condition is currently unknown.