Indian Springs Resort hosts annual fireworks show Saturday

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you didn’t get enough fireworks on the Fourth, you can still get a second dose. Indian Spring Resort is hosting its annual fireworks show in American Falls.

“We don’t want to compete with others doing fireworks on the Fourth. I think Pocatello does a great show. We want it for them, too. We have so many returning campers that come here for their reunions. They love it,” co-owner of Indian Springs Resort Michaela Dieffenbach said.

Indian Springs, just a few miles west of American Falls, is considered a hidden gem. Surrounded by mountains and hills, it’s easily missed off Interstate 86. However, for those who know about it, it’s become a family meeting ground.

“I went to high school in Rupert, and we’d come over and enjoy the den, and I still enjoy it as an old man,” Lyle Nelsen said.

Nelsen and his family have been visiting Indian Springs for 52 years. Over the years, his family has gotten bigger. Now there are more than 100 of them.

“I’ve been coming as long as I’ve been alive. It’s fun to see my kids, my grandkids now, have the same memories that I did when I was growing up and experience the same things,” said ColletteTwitchell, a family member.

One of the reasons they visit after Independence Day is for a second dose of fireworks. It has become a highlight of their reunion. The campsite also draws hundreds of people from American Falls.

“Last year, the whole grounds area was packed. So we got a whole town [American Falls] people. The campers get a great show,” Dieffenbach said.

"It’s a nice one for a small area. It’s a beautiful show, and we all enjoy it as a family,” Nelsensaid.

The fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.