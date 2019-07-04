3 hurt in Ashton hill crash

Shared by Aliza and Richard King.

Ashton, ID (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 7-4 8:29 A.M.

Three people were hospitalized after their pickup and camper trailer rolled on the Ashton Hill at around 7:27 p.m. Wednesday.

Idaho State Police said a 2004 Ford F250 pickup pulling a camper trailer, went out of control after one of the wheels on the trailer went off the road and into the gravel. The driver over-corrected and the truck and trailer rolled onto its side. The vehicles came to rest in the northbound lanes of US 20 and blocked them for about 4 hours.

None of those involved was identified.

Two occupants were transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. A third person was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts. The crash is under investigation.



ORIGINAL STORY: Idaho State Police is on the location of an injury crash US-20 at milepost 361 at the Ashton Hill.

The westbound lane is open at this time.

Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 will provide updates as they become available.