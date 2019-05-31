Inkom poet wins national acclaim

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Inkom Elementary School second grader Felicity Shaw took home second place in her age group of the American Chemical Society's nationwide competition.

Felicity's illustrated poem was entered in the 2019 Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair's Illustrated Poem Contest. Her's was one of 34 local ACS selections submitted to the nationwide competition.

"It's so cool," said Felicity. "I was amazed when I found out it was for the whole country!"

Jenna Dohman is co-coordinator of the Portneuf Valley event. She was excited to see Felicity do so well. "I think this really demonstrates our community's dedication to teaching future generations about environmental conservation, both in the classroom as well as through events like the Environmental Fair."

This year, poets were asked to share their thoughts on the theme: "Take Note: The Chemistry of Paper."

Here is Felicity's entry.

