INL contractor outlines local spending goals

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA) spent over $332 million with small businesses in Fiscal Year 2019.

The company, which manages and operates the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), said that amounts to 54.9% of the site's overall spending. It is almost three times the $114 million goal set at the beginning of the year.

INL directed $222 million or 36.7% of its overall spending in Idaho.

"Our partnerships with Idaho businesses are invaluable to the success of INL's operations," said Dennis Newby, the lab's chief financial officer. "We are fortunate to have such high-quality resources throughout our state to fulfill the day-to-day demands of the lab."

Small business goals are negotiated as part of the laboratory's Department of Energy contract at the beginning of every fiscal year. At that time, the parties determine what percentage of procurement volume needs to be set aside for small business. The services purchased include everything from office supplies and information technology equipment to skilled expertise in research areas.

The INL Small Business team travels throughout the state to explain its procedures. The national goal for small business procurement is 51%.

The lab also sets socioeconomic goals for small, disadvantaged businesses, owned by women, service-disabled veterans, and businesses in Idaho. INL fell short of meeting its service-disabled veteran-owned small business goal last year.

"I am incredibly proud of INL's strong commitment to working with small businesses and especially Idaho-based small businesses," said Stacey Francis, the lab's Small Business Program manager. "Small businesses are integral to our success, and we are excited to continue these positive partnerships."