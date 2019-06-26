INL funds to promote commercialization

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho National Laboratory has received funding for 13 projects to promote promising energy technologies.

The projects were proposed to the Department of Energy's Office of Technology Transitions and Commercialization Fund (TCF). The fund was established in 2005 and DOE awarded $24 million in the most recent funding cycle.

INL will receive $2.18 million in TCF funds and equivalent matching funds from partners, totaling $4.36 million.

The awards fall under two basic "topics". Topic 1 projects identify activities attracting a private partner. They include:



• Switchable Solvent Water Extraction for Material Processing and Isolation, $150,000

Principal Investigator: Aaron Wilson, Energy & Environment Science & Technology

Partner: Trevi Systems

• Computer Programs for Analysis of Thermally Reactive Tracer Tests in Geothermal Reservoirs, $150,000

Principal Investigator: Mitchell Plummer, Energy & Environment Science & Technology

Partners: Geothermal Science, Inc. and Ormat, Inc.

• Full-set Transformer Protection Barrier Manufacturing and Technology Commercialization Demonstration, $125,000

Principal Investigator: Todd Johnson, National & Homeland Security

• Idaho National Laboratory Wireless Project, $150,000

Principal Investigator: Kurt Derr, National & Homeland Security

• Advanced Manufacturing of Electrochemical Sensors for Molten Salt Applications, $75,000

Principal Investigator: Prabhat Tripathy, Nuclear Science & Technology

Partners: Boise State University and Inflex, LLC

• Fabrication of Near-net-shape Metallic Components from Oxides, $75,000

Principal Investigator: Prabhat Tripathy, Nuclear Science & Technology

Partners: Boise State University and Inflex, LLC

• High Temperature Next Generation Compact Heat Exchanger Development Using Additive Manufacturing Techniques with Embedded Sensor Capability, $150,000

Principal Investigator: Isabella van Rooyen, Nuclear Science & Technology

Partner: NuScale

• Advanced Flow Meter for Extreme Environments (AFMEE), $100,000

Principal Investigator: Piyush Sabharwall, Nuclear Science & Technology

Partner: MicroNuclear

• Rapid Field Chemical Detection Method of Actinides, $42,500

Principal Investigator: Catherine Riddle, Nuclear Science & Technology

• Scintillation Hydro-Gel for Isotopic Neutron Emitters (SHINE) Neutron Detection Material for Nuclear Reactor Monitoring Systems, $37,500

Principal Investigator: Catherine Riddle, Nuclear Science & Technology

• Neutron Spectrum Generator, $75,000

Principal Investigator: Wade Scates, Nuclear Science & Technology



Topic 2 projects have advanced to a lab-developed technology in collaboration with a private sector partner to bolster commercial application. Those projects are:



• Application of Advanced Preprocessing Technologies for Biopower and Biobased Products, $300,000

Principal Investigator: Jaya Tumuluru, Energy & Environment Science & Technology

Partner: Lignetics, Inc.

• Highly Dynamic Electronic Work Instructions for Advanced Reactors, $750,000

Principal Investigator: Johanna Oxstrand, Nuclear Science & Technology

Partner: GSE Systems

INL is one of 12 national laboratories participating in the program. INL's primary work focuses on energy, national security, science, and environment.

