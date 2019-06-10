INL grants lead reactor research forward

INL A 3-D view of a Versatile Test Reactor

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho National Laboratory has awarded $1.7 million of funding to six university-led projects to develop instrumentation and tools for a proposed research reactor.

The proposed reactor could generate high-speed, or "fast," neutrons for experimentation and testing.



The VTR, or Versatile Test Reactor program, is aimed at developing a conceptual design and cost estimate for a one-of-a-kind research reactor to support the next generation of nuclear energy technology.

This is the second round of funding to university researchers. The first was announced last fall. The Department of Energy Office of Nuclear Energy research team is led by INL and includes Argonne National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Savannah River National Laboratory, and industry and university partners.

"These projects will help us understand the test capabilities the VTR would need to support the advanced nuclear technology being pursued by U.S. companies," said VTR Program Dr. Kemal Pasamehmetoglu Executive Director. "These promising technologies require different testing facilities than the current fleet of nuclear power reactors does."

Pasamehmetoglu said ongoing research is an important way to help existing commercial power reactors operate more efficiently.

After gaining approval for a $3 to $6 billion VTR project in February, DOE is now preparing an environmental impact statement to analyze potential locations and alternatives, and to study the impacts of a VTR.

The university-led projects selected for funding are:

Virginia Commonwealth University

Advanced Data Analytics Toolbox and Sensitivity Analysis in Support of Smart High Precision Experiments & Data Management

$200,000

University of Michigan

Development of a Multi-functional Experimental Vehicle for GFR Irradiation Testing in VTR$375,000

Purdue University

In-Situ Irradiation Creep Testing Vehicle Instrumented with Novel Sensors

$350,400

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Molten Salt Sweep Gas Control, Analysis, and Capture System to Support VTR Experiments

$375,000

Purdue University

Experimental Study and CFD Design Tool Development for the Cartridge Loop in the Versatile Test Reactor

$150,000

Oregon State University

Accelerating the Experimental Mission of VTR Through an Ex-Pile Operational Program

$250,000