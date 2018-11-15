INL meets small business commitments

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA) spent nearly $235 million with small businesses in Fiscal Year 2018.

The Idaho National Laboratory management contractor said that represents 59.1 percent of all the business INL did in the fiscal year that ended September 30. It far surpasses the $150.7 million it agreed to spend at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Of the total, INL spent 37.4 percent with Idaho small businesses. As part of its Department of Energy management contract, BEA had promised to hit 30 percent.

"We very much value our partnership with so many innovative Idaho businesses," said Dennis Newby, INL chief financial officer. "We are fortunate to work with high-caliber businesses across Idaho that support our needs."

INL small business contracts in the past year included consumable things like office supplies, fuels, information technology equipment, construction services, and skilled expertise in key research areas.

"It is a win-win when we have local businesses able to supply us with what we need," said Small Business Program Manager Stacey Francis. "We recognize the benefit of partnering with small business for ease of use, the level of expertise available and exceptional customer service."