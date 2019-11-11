Interim CEO named at Portneuf Medical Center

Mark Gregson

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Portneuf Medical Center has named Mark Gregson as interim Chief Executive Officer while the hospital seeks a permanent CEO.

Dan Ordyna recently announced he would step down from the post at the end of the year.

Gregson, who took over the post Monday, has led regional and community hospitals across the country. He has worked exclusively as an interim CEO since 2005, specializing in guiding hospitals through leadership transitions. Most recently, he worked at Lourdes Health in Pasco, Washington.

"Mark has a proven track record of working with physician and employee teams to enhance quality and the patient experience, while at the same time leading market share growth and program development," said Matt Maxfield, president of Ardent Health's Americas division. "With Mark onboard, we can conduct a thorough nationwide search for a permanent CEO."