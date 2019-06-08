International Choral Festival organizers seeking host families for choir members

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The international choral festival is just around the corner. Choir groups from around the world will gather in Pocatello for a week of public concerts. However, to make it all possible, coordinators need help.

Danese Lothspeich and her family have hosted international students for the choral festival and other events for years. "For our family, being able to invite someone in was a big deal," Lothspeich said. She says the experiences and "the friendship (they've) made are priceless." However, event coordinators don't have enough families to host all the choir members.

Next month, more than 400 people will attend the international choral festival at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Most of the participants are visiting from outside the country. So far, 150 choir members are assigned a host family. They still need to house 250 additional singers.

“We need about 50 to 80 families willing to share a part of their home. Just open up an existing bedroom they already have to let other people use it for a week,” housing coordinator, McKenzi Warnock said.

Choir members could stay in hotels, but the event coordinators say it is the experience of sharing cultures with one another that makes this event so special.

“How often can you have people from Africa stay in your home?" Warnock said. "We get to learn about their culture, and they get to learn about ours. We also get to experience their music."

Warnock, who is also hosting international choir members, says she understands why people are intimidated by people staying at their homes. However, she hopes to share her family's experience with the community.

“I’m excited for just having older brothers and sisters in my house for my kids. It’s an adventure every time. It’s exciting, and my experience has always been very positive.”

Those interested in becoming a host family can call the housing coordinators at 801-879-1401.