Interstate construction closures to open for weekend traffic

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department will make it a little easier to navigate Memorial Day weekend traffic.

Beginning Friday and continuing through Monday, all north and south bound lanes of Interstate 15, from the I-15 and I-86 junction north of Pocatello to the Fort Hall boundary will be open for Memorial Day weekend.

Beginning Tuesday, May 28, drivers will switch to single-lane, two-way traffic on the northbound lanes, while construction continues on the southbound lanes. That work includes about 4 miles of roadway and is expected to be completed by the end of July. Some traffic delays are expected.

ITD recommends using US-91 (Yellowstone Highway) as a temporary alternate route.

Speed limits will be maintained at 65 mph throughout the construction zones. Construction on the Northgate interchange project will also continue until its completed towards the end of October.