East Idaho Bridal Parade to take place this weekend

Bridal Parade

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - This weekend, a unique event will combine everything you love about a Bridal Fair with everything you love about the Parade of Homes.

It's the first-ever East Idaho Bridal Parade. Instead of going to a convention center with all the vendors in makeshift booths, you get to tour the actual venues that are available for your wedding or special event.

Kimberly Bronson, the event organizer, says by letting the bridal parties tour the venues it really helps give them a chance to see what their wedding would actually look like in each area.

"So when the bridal parade was put together it was put together with the concept that Brides need to be inside the venue that they want to rent not a convention center, and so similar to the parade of homes we created the parade of venues where you get to tour venues in an open house style."

The venues represent some of the best event locations in Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg, each one set up so you can easily see what is available.

Event coordinators hope this new approach will add some fun while reducing the stress of planning a wedding.

"Come have a first-hand experience, at the venue of your choice, there will be catering, you get to meet the venue director, you get to imagine your wedding there," Bronson said.

Bronson wants everyone to come out and have some fun at the Bridal Parade.

It's a free event, so grab your bridal tribe for a great day.

"There are so many things that are going to take place, there are giveaways every 15 minutes, we have free limo rides, free carriage rides, free boat rides, tomahawk throwing, massages, makeovers, and then there is going to be a fashion show every hour on the hour so you can see the latest trends."

So if you're planning a wedding or even a special event, take advantage of the chance to see all the venues decked out.