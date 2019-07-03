Investigation underway into Jackson cafe fire

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Fire caused extensive damage to the Cafe Genevive at 135 West Broadway in Jackson Tuesday.

Jackson Hole Fire-EMS was called to the restaurant at 2:54 a.m. The fire was quickly put out, but not before it swept through the building.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Jackson Police said there are numerous items of evidence to collect and process. They also want to interview additional persons.

Items collected at the scene will be sent for testing and analysis at the Wyoming State Crime Lab.

A joint investigation is being conducted by members of the Jackson Police Department, Jackson Hole Fire-EMS, Wyoming State Fire Marshal's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). At request of Jackson Police, DCI is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact the Jackson Police Department at 307-733-1430 or contact Jackson Hole Crime Stoppers to leave anonymous tips at 307-733-5148.

