Iona woman arrested on drug charges.

Megan Sasinouski

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Iona woman was arrested at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Idaho Falls Police were called to the 1600 block of Hollipark Avenue, where a woman was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Megan Sasinouski,30, of Iona was arrested after officers found a glass pipe and hypodermic needles. Even more were found in a purse inside the vehicle, along with a bag of marijuana.

Altogether, police recovered 1.1 grams of heroin, 13.6 grams of methamphetamine, and 28 grams of marijuana in Sasinouski's possession. She was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

