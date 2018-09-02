IROAR stops in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - More than 30 bikers stopped by Center for HOPE in Idaho Falls in honor of Recovery Month, followed by lunch in Freeman Park.

IROAR, which stands for Idaho Recovery Open Awareness Ride, is stopping by the nine recovery centers in the state. They started in Caldwell and will end tomorrow in Boise. The goal is to raise awareness for recovery.

"We think it is really important to support the recovery centers in Idaho due to the role that they play in helping Idahoans with addictions," says Angie Radford, with Optum Idaho, one of the sponsors.

"There are a lot of stigmas attached to recovery and a lot of people don't understand what it is all about so it is really important for us as a recovery community to get the message out to show that we have people from all walks of life I recovery," says Larry Manring, Executive Director of Center for HOPE.

Optum Idaho presented the Center for HOPE and the other recovery centers in the state with a $15,000 donation.