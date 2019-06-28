ISP investigating single vehicle crash

LAVA HOT SPRINGS (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash around 3:43 Thursday afternoon on US30 at milepost 366, about four miles west of Lava Hot Springs.

77-year-old Lucretia Thomas was driving west on US30 at milepost 366 in a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

The truck went off the right shoulder, overcorrected and lost control.

The Dodge then crossed the roadway and went off the left shoulder, where it hit an embankment.

Thomas and one of her juvenile passengers were not wearing seatbelts; the other juvenile was.

All three occupants were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by ground ambulance.

The right lane was blocked for approximately an hour.