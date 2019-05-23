ISP looking for Utah homicide suspect in Cassia County

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police and the Cassia County Sheriff's Office are both looking for an armed and dangerous suspect.

Authorties say Jonathan Llana shot and killed a person in northern Utah, on I-84 Wednesday.

The suspect drove north to Idaho and was stopped by Cassia County Deputies and Idaho State Police.

Llana then ran from law enforcement in his vehicle, and crashed into a field in Cassia County.

He took off on foot and is still missing.

Llana is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him notify law enforcement immediately.