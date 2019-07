ISP

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police did not need a SWAT team to deal with an accident on State Highway 22 at Milepost 59 near Dubois Tuesday morning.

According to reports, a truck hauling beehives went off the road to avoid being struck by a grain hauler. The farm equipment the truck was passing came back into the lane.

Several bee hives flew off the truck.

ISP said beekeepers have now gathered them back up and resumed their journey.