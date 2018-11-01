ISU Faculty Senate Constitution approved

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new Idaho State University agreement will outline the faculty's role in shared governance at the University.

The ISU faculty ratified a new Faculty Senate Constitution in meetings October 23-24 by a vote of 274 to 6. The Faculty Senate sent the document to President Kevin Satterlee, who approved the document Thursday morning.

Satterlee said he was grateful for the shared commitment towards working together to further the university's mission.

"The core of this document represents a basic commitment to the relationship that we need to build together. We must build a relationship that allows us to work together to move towards a shared vision for the future of Idaho State University," Satterlee said. "I support this document. I believe in shared governance because it lets us strive to move beyond the base requirements of this document and build something more."

Faculty Senate Co-Chair Laura Ahola-Young said she and fellow faculty members are ready to continue to move forward.

"Faculty are excited. It represents change. It represents moving forward. And it represents the commitment of faculty and administration for shared faculty governance," she said.

The constitution now goes to the Idaho State Board of Education for approval.

