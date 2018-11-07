ISU law club event prompts students get out and vote

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It’s officially voting day and the polls are hot. People from across the nation are voting. Coinciding with election day, the Idaho State University Law Club is hosting a voting celebration. From 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. the Law Club, as well as the League of Women Voters, will be onsite shuttling people to the polls as well as providing live election results.

This bipartisan event will focus on voter awareness and participation. Prizes will be available at the door, and food will be provided by Mama Inez. Candidates and university dignitaries will be in attendance.

The event is being hosted as part of #VoteTogether, a national initiative to bring together families, friends, and neighbors in celebration of civic engagement and the act of voting. The initiative aims to create 2000 voting celebrations across the county.