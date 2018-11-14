ISU names acting business college dean

Joanne Tokle

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A long-time member of the ISU faculty has been named acting dean of the Idaho State University College of Business.

Joanne Tokle succeeds Tom Ottaway, who stepped down from the post and returned to a faculty position within the college. Her first priority is to continue work on on the College's accreditation process. "It's my goal to make sure operations run smoothly until a new permanent dean is selected," said Tokle.

"I am confident that Joanne will be able to provide stability and oversight in the College of Business during this transitional time," said President Kevin Satterlee. "Tom's leadership was instrumental in helping the College of Business to rank in the top two percent of business schools in the world, and I look forward to building upon the college's successes in the future."

Tokle was first hired at ISU in 1988 as a faculty member in the College of Business, teaching statistics and economics. She later served as MBA academic director and associate dean. In 2016, Tokle became associate vice president of undergraduate affairs for the university. She holds a Ph.D in economics from Iowa State University.