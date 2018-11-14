ISU Operation Safe Travels help students prepare for holiday travels

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - College students look forward to Thanksgiving all semester. It is a time to relax with family and friends before finals. However, it is also one of the busiest times to travel all year. Whether you’re driving or taking a flight, millions are going home for the holiday.

For student’s at Idaho State University, some are driving as far as California. Therefore, making sure your vehicle is ready for the holiday travel could be life-saving. The University offered a free 10-point vehicle safety inspection for the campus community Tuesday.

The ISU Automotive program topped off fluids, inspected tire pressure and checked lights and signals. The event was free for students and faculty had their Bengal ID.

Dillon Katzenstein, Automotive Student and one of the students working at the event, said he found major issues within several cars in the first 10 minutes.

"We've had two cars, maybe three that would have blown engines if they would have gone (for a long car trip)," said Katzenstein. "They had no oil, they didn't have coolant, they didn't have proper tire pressure."