ISU professor dies at Yellowstone National Park

Oct 10, 2019

Oct 10, 2019

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University confirms that Biological Sciences professor Dr. Timothy Magnuson died of natural causes last weekend while on a back-packing trip in Yellowstone National Park.  

A Minnesota native, Magnuson is survived by his wife, Dr. Rhesa Ledbetter, who is a visiting assistant professor of biological sciences at ISU.

The university offered its condolences to students, faculty, staff, alumni, friends and family members.  Additional obituary information is expected to be released this week.
 

