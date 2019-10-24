ISU researcher finds a 'dino' discovery

Related Stories ISU researcher discovers first Idaho dinosaur burrow

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho State University researcher discovered the first of its kind dinosaur discovery in a southeast Idaho mountain range.

L.J. Krumenacker, an affiliate researcher for the department of geosciences at ISU, found a dinosaur burrow in the Caribou Range, just north of Soda Springs.It's only the second burrow discovered in North America and the third discovered in the world. It was made by an Oryctodromeus, Idaho's most common dinosaur. The dinosaur was an herbivore that was about 2 1/2 feet high at the hips and 11 feet long, including a 7-foot-long tail.

Now, the prehistoric animal and it's burrow is making headlines after being found more than 98 millions years after it was made. Local News 8's Brady Halbleib is following this story and will have information on how this rare finding was discovered.