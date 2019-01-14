ISU's Shooting Sports Association

ISU Shooting Sports Association

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - On Sunday, some people just want to kickback and watch some football while others prefer to go out and spend some time shooting.

The cold weather couldn't keep shooters away from the Pocatello Trap Club, where many congregated for some competitive fun. Among the groups of shooters was the ISU Shooting Sports Association.

“It’s kinda just whatever we want to shoot," president Taylor Bird said. "So we do archery sometimes, we do pistols, we do 22’s.”

Sunday, it was trap shooting. The group generally meets once every two weeks, just looking to have some fun and improve their skills.

“Any good ideas, we kinda just go for. Like shoot a playing card, from like a far distance, just fun stuff like that," Bird said.

She grew up shooting and joined the club when she moved to the area from Washington.

“And most of it was guys and i was kinda like ooh i don’t know,” Bird said.

Overtime she warmed up and now serves as the club's president. Her choice to join has helped her meet new people and make friends.

“I’ve met a lot of people that I wouldn’t have otherwise, cause it’s kinda different circles of people, but with one thing in common is shooting,” Bird explained.

But, surprisingly, not everyone knows the club is there.

“People are like, "oh I didn’t even know you guys had a club" and then a couple more people come from there," Bird explained. "It’s like a domino effect when people find out.”

At the end of the day, it's a good way for people to bond over a shared interest.

“It’s just fun to be out with people who care about the same thing you care about. Even if you’re not doing very good out there, that’s okay.”