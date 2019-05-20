Jackson names interim Town Attorney

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Lea Colasuonno has been named Interim Town Attorney for the Town of Jackson. She has served as Assistant Town Attorney since 2013. She succeeds Audrey Cohen-Davis, who resigned from the post May 6.

Colasuonno is a graduate of George Washington University Law School in Washington D.C. with a Juris Doctorate. She moved to Jackson six years ago after working with the International Municipal Lawyer's Association in Bethesda, Maryland.

"Lea is very qualified for this interim position," said Mayor Pete Muldoon. "She has proven herself time and time again with her strong work ethic and dedication to public service. She has a proven track record of providing exceptional legal advice and service to the council."

Colasuonno has worked on a variety of projects within the Jackson legal department, including tenant protections, nondiscrimination matters, liquor license issues, easement subjects, and contracts to name a few. She has also represented the town as a prosecutor, short-term rental cases, criminal issues, litigation and legal research.

Town Manager Larry Pardee said the Town Council may take some time to review the Town's structure for legal services before it makes any decisions on moving forward.