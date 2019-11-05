Jackson officers honored for bravery

Town of Jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Two Jackson Policemen were awarded the town's Medal of Bravery Commendations by the Jackson Town Council Monday night.

The citations reflect their actions on September 14, when Corporal Phillip Smith and Officer Thomas Raab entered a residence that was on fire. They located, woke and evacuated the occupant.

According to the Jackson Police Department, "These exceptional acts of courage are evidence of bravery, by showing both mental and moral fortitude in the face of danger and injury, plus selflessness by putting the safety of others above their own."