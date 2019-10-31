Jackson parking restrictions start Friday

Parking structure is available, but for limited hours only.

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Winter parking restrictions take effect Friday in Jackson. The rule prohibits parking on public right of way from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. every night through April 15, regardless of weather conditions.

The ban is intended to clear the way for efficient, overnight snow removal. The ban is enforced regardless of weather conditions so no one has to guess if the rules are in effect or not. Any vehicles left on the street during those hours will be ticketed and may be towed away.

Town residents are also reminded that they are responsible for keeping sidewalks in front of their property shoveled. The Town assists with snow removal in the downtown core and along Broadway.

On garbage collection days, residents should wait to put out trash cans until after 7 a.m. to keep them out of the way of street clearing crews.

