Jackson police clamp down on underage alcohol sales

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Alcohol retailers are getting some fair warning from the Jackson Police Department.

Police are teaming up with local teens to conduct alcohol compliance checks. Police say the idea is to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors.

Officers said research indicates the more frequently compliance checks are conducted, the less likely youth are going to obtain alcohol. Police are advising business owners to make sure employees are asking for identification of anyone who looks like they are under the age of 30.