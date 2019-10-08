Jackson police officer terminated

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Citing concern for public trust, Jackson Police Chief Todd Smith has terminated the employment of Officer Jimmy Corona after a domestic violence arrest in September.

Smith ordered a thorough internal affairs investigation as a result of the arrest, stating "the Jackson Police Department is committed to seeking justice for any and all victims of domestic violence, regardless of who the perpetrator might be or what job they may hold in our community, and especially those charged with protecting others."

The incident began with a police call to south Jackson on September 28.

According to the Police Department, officers responded to a call for service regarding an intoxicated individual. Upon arrival at the scene, officers heard a disturbance a short distance away. They found two subjects engaged in a verbal altercation.

One of the officers was a Police Department Supervisor. He left the original call location to investigate the disturbance. He found the two subjects engaged in an altercation in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The supervisor immediately recognized one of the subjects as Corona. Corona was off-duty. Officers secured the scene and asked the Teton County Sheriff's Office to respond and assume jurisdiction to avoid any conflict of interest.

Corona was arrested for charges related to domestic violence.

By department policy, Corona was placed on administrative leave with pay, as the internal affairs investigation got underway. That investigation was separate from the County Sheriff's Office investigation of the incident.

Investigation Operations Lieutenant Roger Schultz recommended Corona be terminated and Chief Smith recommended the action to Town Manager Larry Pardee. Pardee made the final decision for termination.

"An event like this has the potential to damage the public's trust, something we in the Jackson Police Department value highly and strive to maintain," said Smith. "We invest significantly in our people and we set very high expectations of them both on-duty and off-duty. But we also recognize that police officers are people too, and just like the rest of us, they have personal issues and struggles in their lives that sometimes lead to conflict with those around them." Chief Smith went on to state, "it's hard at times, but those that choose this profession, must hold ourselves to a higher standard and set the example for those we serve and do our utmost to uphold the public's trust in our ability to provide for the health, safety and welfare of our community."

Corona's employment was officially terminated Monday, October 7.

