Jenny Lake renewal project completed

Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Representatives of Grand Teton National Park and Grand Teton National Park Foundation cut a ribbon Wednesday formally celebrating a multi-year, multi-million-dollar public-private partnership to renew the park's most popular destination at Jenny Lake.

The area had deteriorated over the years as millions of visitors stopped at the site. That use threatened fragile habitat and prevented people with limited abilities from exploring the area.

Access to destinations like Inspiration Point and Hidden Falls was improved by building new stone steps, smoothing and leveling trails, and ensuing better drainage.

The Foundation raised $14.5 million and the National Park Service contributed more than $6 million to complete the project.

Grand Teton National Park Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail said, "The Jenny Lake Renewal Project enhances recreational opportunities for all, including those with limited abilities, as well as addressing approximately $6.8 million of deferred maintenance. We are proud of this amazing public-private project that increased our capability to serve visitors as we move into a second century of stewardship."

Park officials outlined everything involved in the improvement project:

Jenny Lake by the Numbers:

• Stone for all trails and masonry construction: 2,550 tons

• Square footage of dry-stacked stone wall: 4,915

• Miles of reconstructed trail: 5.2

• Stone drains: 63

• Cubic feet of stone causeway: 4,474

• Bridges built: 5

• Historic structures rehabilitated: 3

