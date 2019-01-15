Jordan participating in NuScale reactor research

PORTLAND, Ore. (KIFI/KIDK) - Another country will be keeping an eye on the NuScale Power Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project as it gets underway in Idaho.

The Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC) will evaluate the SMR nuclear power plant for use in Jordan. Through a Memorandum of Understanding, JAEC and NuScale will collaborate on a joint feasibility evaluation of SMR. JAEC's decisions will be used by Jordan in deciding whether to move forward with deployment of nuclear power plants in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

"As Jordan considers its energy future, I'm confident that the unmatched resiliency and safety features of NuScale's SMR technology make us the ideal partner on the Kingdom's nuclear power goals," said John Hopkins, NuScale Power Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to using the agreement to showcase our SMR's unique capabilities, cost benefits, and flexibility, all which demonstrate what a game-changer this technology will be for Jordan."

According to NuScale, the SMR energy technology may be an attractive source for desalination processes in the mideast.

NuScale's technology is the world's first small modular reactor to undergo design certification review by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. It is scheduled to complete its review of NuScale's design in September 2020.

The SMR project is designed to generate 60 megawatts of electricity using 12 individual power modules.