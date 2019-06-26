Juan Santos-Quintero sentenced to 27 years

Juan Santos-Quintero sentenced

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In April, Juan Santos-Quintero was found guilty of all five charges brought up against him for a Sept. 2018 standoff that left Bingham County Sgt. Todd Howell wounded.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bingham County Judge Darren Simpson sentenced Santos-Quintero, 23, to a 27-year fixed sentence with an indeterminate life sentence.

Santos Quintero received a 20-year fixed sentence for aggravated battery, which he'll serve consecutively with a seven-year fixed sentence for each of two counts of aggravated assault, a five-year fixed sentence for unlawful possession and another five-year sentence for grand theft.

The aggravated assault, unlawful possession and grand theft charges will all be served concurrently.

During sentencing, a June 12 phone call between Santos-Quintero and Kimberly Johnson was played. During the call, Santos-Quintero said: "It's fun and games until you’re looking at 25 years and then it’s like f***, what did I do?”

Judge Simpson said this comment and others made in the recording showed a "callous nature."

Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers said he was "pleased with the sentencing."

"It was a satisfying judgment," Rogers said.

"There's not that many cases that have been up in Idaho on this and so setting the standard here I felt was very important," Rogers added.

This is Santos-Quintero's third felony conviction. He is now considered a persistent violator under Idaho law.