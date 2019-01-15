Just 4 Kids Urgent Care is bringing pediatric subspecialists to Idaho Falls

JUST 4 KIDS URGENT CARE

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) - Just 4 Kids Urgent Care is working with Primary Children's Hospital to offer locals a one-stop shop for pediatric subspecialist to Idaho Falls.

Pediatric subspecialists are doctors who are specially trained to provide target care to younger patients.

Just 4 Kids Urgent Care has already added pediatric cardiology and pediatric urology to their team.

This collaboration will allow the facilities to offer families a convenient option for providing highly specialized care to children in the area.

The program started this month and Urgent Care has already noticed the appreciation for making this partnership.

Dr. Aaron Gardner is the Chief Medical Officer at Just 4 Kids Urgent Care and says, "Families are really grateful that they only have to go a few miles instead of traveling to Salt Lake for apartments. It's been a really positive experience from that standpoint."

In a few weeks, the Primary Children's hospital sign will be added to the Just 4 Kids urgent care building.

They also anticipate adding more specialize doctors to their team in the upcoming weeks.